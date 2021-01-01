Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 870 – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 870

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 646K vs 451K
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2730 MHz)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Exynos 9825
451537
Snapdragon 870 +43%
646684
CPU 132299 179347
GPU 173903 270188
Memory 84417 98761
UX 65501 95818
Total score 451537 646684

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Exynos 9825
757
Snapdragon 870 +37%
1035
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9825
2401
Snapdragon 870 +46%
3501

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 650
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Execution units 12 -
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X55
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2019 January 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8250-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site

