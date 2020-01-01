Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 875 – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 875

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 455K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.1 GB/s)
  • Announced 1 year and 4 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825
769
Snapdragon 875 +46%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825
2401
Snapdragon 875 +58%
3789
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825
455864
Snapdragon 875 +48%
674481

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 875

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 660
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz 700 MHz
Cores 12 -
Number of ALUs - 640
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 32 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X60
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2019 December 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 9825 or ask any questions
