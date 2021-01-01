Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 888 Plus – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 9 score – 871K vs 504K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2730 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Exynos 9825
vs
Snapdragon 888 Plus

AnTuTu 9

Exynos 9825
504614
Snapdragon 888 Plus +73%
871582
CPU 124478 218734
GPU 156790 326250
Memory 111565 153870
UX 109886 166641
Total score 504614 871582
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2995 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 660
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz 840 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 512
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 780
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X60
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2019 June 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9825 SM8350-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site

