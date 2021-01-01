Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 888 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 9 score – 871K vs 504K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2730 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|124478
|218734
|GPU
|156790
|326250
|Memory
|111565
|153870
|UX
|109886
|166641
|Total score
|504614
|871582
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
775
Snapdragon 888 Plus +53%
1188
Multi-Core Score
2414
Snapdragon 888 Plus +51%
3650
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 888 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2995 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|840 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|512
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 780
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X60
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9825
|SM8350-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
