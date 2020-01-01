Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Exynos 1080 – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Exynos 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 456K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825
456128
Exynos 1080 +47%
669037

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Exynos 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G78 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Cores 12 10
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Processor
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 4096 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2019 November 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site -

