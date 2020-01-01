Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Exynos 2100 – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Exynos 2100

Exynos 9825
Exynos 9825
VS
Exynos 2100
Exynos 2100

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 457K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2730 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825
782
Exynos 2100 +42%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825
2401
Exynos 2100 +57%
3776
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825
457580
Exynos 2100 +46%
667464

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Exynos 2100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Bifrost Vallhall 2
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Execution units 12 22
Shading units 192 352
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Ys
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 4096 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2019 December 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 2100 and Exynos 9825, or ask any questions
