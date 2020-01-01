Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Exynos 8895 – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Exynos 8895

Exynos 9825
Exynos 9825
VS
Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 176K
  • Announced 2 years and 6 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2314 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 29 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825 +105%
779
Exynos 8895
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +51%
2401
Exynos 8895
1595
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +158%
455204
Exynos 8895
176117

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Exynos 8895

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2314 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G71 MP20
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 12 20
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 349 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 4096 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 kHz/24 bit

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 16
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2019 February 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site Samsung Exynos 8895 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 8895 and Exynos 9825 or ask any questions
