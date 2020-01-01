Exynos 9825 vs Exynos 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 980 (Mali G76MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
70
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
75
56
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Performs 64% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 332K
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825 +12%
779
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +28%
2401
1883
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +37%
455204
332752
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali G76MP5
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|12
|5
|Number of ALUs
|-
|80
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|576 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Exynos 5123
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
