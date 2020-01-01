Exynos 9825 vs Exynos 9810
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 9810 (Mali-G72MP18). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
70
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
75
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Performs 43% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 318K
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 26.82 GB/s)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2730 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825 +13%
779
691
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +19%
2401
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +43%
455204
318011
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2900 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G72MP18
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|Cores
|12
|18
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|658 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|26.82 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Shannon 360 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|January 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
