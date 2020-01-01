Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Exynos 9820 – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Exynos 9820

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 9820 (Mali G76 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Exynos 9820
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 394K
  • Announced 9 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825
779
Exynos 9820 +8%
843
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +3%
2401
Exynos 9820
2327
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +15%
455204
Exynos 9820
394150

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Exynos 9820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2700 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB 192 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali G76 MP12
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 600 MHz
Cores 12 12
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 943 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 31.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced August 2019 November 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site Samsung Exynos 9820 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 9820 and Exynos 9825 or ask any questions
