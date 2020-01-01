Exynos 9825 vs Exynos 9820
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 9820 (Mali G76 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
70
67
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
75
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Exynos 9820
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 394K
- Announced 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
Exynos 9820 +8%
843
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +3%
2401
2327
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +15%
455204
394150
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2700 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|192 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali G76 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|12
|12
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|943 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|31.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|November 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
