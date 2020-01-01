Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs A10 Fusion

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
A10 Fusion
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 990 (Mali-G77 MP11) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 10.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 250K
  • Announced 3 years and 2 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2340 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +22%
955
A10 Fusion
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +97%
2777
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +112%
532211
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2730 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 11 6
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 5500 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Exynos 990 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish