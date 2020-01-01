Exynos 990 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 990 (Mali-G77 MP11) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
43
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 10.4x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 250K
- Announced 3 years and 2 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2340 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +22%
955
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +97%
2777
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +112%
532211
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|11
|6
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|-
