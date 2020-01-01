Exynos 990 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 990 (Mali-G77 MP11) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
55
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
52
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 316K
- Announced 2 years and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +2%
955
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +18%
2777
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +68%
532211
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|11
|3
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|-
