We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 990 (Mali-G77 MP11) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 316K
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +2%
955
A11 Bionic
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +18%
2777
A11 Bionic
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +68%
532211
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2730 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 11 3
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Exynos 990 or ask any questions
