Exynos 990 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 990 (Mali-G77 MP11) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
72
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
71
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Has 2 cores more
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 405K
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Performs 20% better in floating-point computations
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2490 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
955
A12 Bionic +19%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2777
A12 Bionic +6%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +31%
532211
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|11
|4
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|-
