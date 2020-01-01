Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Supports 42% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31 GB/s)
  • Announced later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 532K
  • Performs 9% better in floating-point computations
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990
955
A12X Bionic +18%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990
2777
A12X Bionic +67%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990
532211
A12X Bionic +19%
631952

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 11 7
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site -

