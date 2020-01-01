Exynos 990 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
92
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
62
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
73
91
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Supports 42% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31 GB/s)
- Announced later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 532K
- Performs 9% better in floating-point computations
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
955
A12X Bionic +18%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2777
A12X Bionic +67%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
532211
A12X Bionic +19%
631952
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|11
|7
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|-
Cast your vote
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 990 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 990 and Apple A13 Bionic
- Samsung Exynos 990 and Samsung Exynos 9820
- Samsung Exynos 990 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Apple A12X Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Apple A12X Bionic and Apple A13 Bionic
- Apple A12X Bionic and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Apple A12X Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus