Exynos 990 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 990 (Mali-G77 MP11) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
74
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
98
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
80
96
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 11 months later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2730 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 532K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
955
A14 Bionic +68%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2777
A14 Bionic +49%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
532211
A14 Bionic +9%
579122
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|11
|4
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|-
