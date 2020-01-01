Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Kirin 820

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
Kirin 820
Kirin 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 83% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 378K
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2360 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +47%
955
Kirin 820
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +9%
2777
Kirin 820
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +41%
532211
Kirin 820
378589

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali G-57 MP6
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 11 6
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced October 2019 March 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 820 and Exynos 990 or ask any questions
