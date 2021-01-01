Exynos 990 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
69
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
58
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
68
41
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 9 score – 571K vs 337K
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- Supports 52% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2360 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|152345
|77623
|GPU
|185581
|101795
|Memory
|113664
|69208
|UX
|119531
|83622
|Total score
|571442
|337760
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 990 +142%
946
391
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 990 +100%
2769
1384
|Image compression
|148.8 Mpixels/s
|90.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|20.4 images/s
|11.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|50.7 words/s
|24.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|55.4 images/s
|21.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|27.5 images/s
|11.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|1.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|813.1 Krows/s
|415.6 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Kirin 970
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|746 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|12
|Shading units
|176
|192
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|-
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2