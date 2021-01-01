Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Kirin 970

Exynos 990
VS
Kirin 970
Exynos 990
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 9 score – 571K vs 337K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Supports 52% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 990
vs
Kirin 970

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 990 +69%
571442
Kirin 970
337760
CPU 152345 77623
GPU 185581 101795
Memory 113664 69208
UX 119531 83622
Total score 571442 337760
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 990 +142%
946
Kirin 970
391
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 990 +100%
2769
Kirin 970
1384
Image compression 148.8 Mpixels/s 90.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection 20.4 images/s 11.4 images/s
Speech recognition 50.7 words/s 24.4 words/s
Machine learning 55.4 images/s 21.3 images/s
Camera shooting 27.5 images/s 11.2 images/s
HTML 5 1.61 Mnodes/s 1.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite 813.1 Krows/s 415.6 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 9 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 746 MHz
Execution units 11 12
Shading units 176 192
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced October 2019 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site -

