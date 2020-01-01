Exynos 990 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 56% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 434K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2730 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +27%
955
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2777
Kirin 990 (4G) +11%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +23%
532211
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|11
|16
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
