We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 56% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 434K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2730 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +27%
955
Kirin 990 (4G)
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990
2777
Kirin 990 (4G) +11%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +23%
532211
Kirin 990 (4G)
434078

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Kirin 990 (4G)

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 600 MHz
Cores 11 16
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 768 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced October 2019 October 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (4G) and Exynos 990 or ask any questions
