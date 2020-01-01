Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Kirin 985

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
Kirin 985
Kirin 985

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 83% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 392K
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2580 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990
955
Kirin 985
н/д
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990
2777
Kirin 985
н/д
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +36%
532211
Kirin 985
392336

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 11 8
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 April 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 985 and Exynos 990 or ask any questions
