Exynos 990 vs Kirin 985
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
64
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
60
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
66
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 83% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 392K
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2580 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2777
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +36%
532211
392336
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2580 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|11
|8
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|April 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|-
