Exynos 990 vs Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 581K vs 536K

SoC:
Exynos 990
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 990
536231
Dimensity 1100 +8%
581794
CPU 152105 -
GPU 218710 -
Memory 80184 -
UX 73155 -
Total score 536231 581794

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 148.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 50.7 words/s -
Machine learning 55.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 27.5 images/s -
HTML 5 1.61 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 813.1 Krows/s -

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 11 9
Shading units 176 -
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Announced October 2019 January 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

