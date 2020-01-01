Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Dimensity 800 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Dimensity 800

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
Dimensity 800
Dimensity 800

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800 ( Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 321K
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +75%
955
Dimensity 800
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +26%
2777
Dimensity 800
2201
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +66%
532211
Dimensity 800
321314

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Dimensity 800

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G57 MC4
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 11 4
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2019 December 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800 and Exynos 990 or ask any questions
