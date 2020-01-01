Exynos 990 vs Dimensity 800
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800 ( Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
74
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
62
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
72
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 321K
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +75%
955
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +26%
2777
2201
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +66%
532211
321314
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G57 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|11
|4
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site
