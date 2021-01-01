Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Dimensity 900

Exynos 990
VS
Dimensity 900
Exynos 990
Dimensity 900

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 534K vs 487K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 990
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 990 +10%
534431
Dimensity 900
487978
CPU 152105 -
GPU 218710 -
Memory 80184 -
UX 73155 -
Total score 534431 487978

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 148.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 50.7 words/s -
Machine learning 55.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 27.5 images/s -
HTML 5 1.61 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 813.1 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Dimensity 900

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 11 4
Shading units 176 -
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2019 May 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6877
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 900 and Exynos 990, or ask any questions
