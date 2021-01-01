Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Supports 99% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 22.07 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 523K vs 489K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 990
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 990 +7%
523114
Dimensity 920
489626
CPU 152105 -
GPU 218710 -
Memory 80184 -
UX 73155 -
Total score 523114 489626
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 990 +18%
928
Dimensity 920
784
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 990 +5%
2703
Dimensity 920
2570
Image compression 148.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 50.7 words/s -
Machine learning 55.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 27.5 images/s -
HTML 5 1.61 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 813.1 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 11 4
Shading units 176 60
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 22.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2019 August 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

Comments

