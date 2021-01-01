Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Helio G80

Exynos 990
VS
Helio G80
Exynos 990
Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 21.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 228% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 573K vs 225K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 990
vs
Helio G80

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 990 +154%
573313
Helio G80
225524
CPU 152345 73002
GPU 185581 37735
Memory 113664 46714
UX 119531 64513
Total score 573313 225524
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 990 +171%
955
Helio G80
353
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 990 +108%
2753
Helio G80
1322
Image compression 148.8 Mpixels/s 79.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection 20.4 images/s 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition 50.7 words/s 23.4 words/s
Machine learning 55.4 images/s 17.4 images/s
Camera shooting 27.5 images/s 8.63 images/s
HTML 5 1.61 Mnodes/s 1.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite 813.1 Krows/s 416 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 53 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 11 2
Shading units 176 32
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 February 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9830 MT6769T
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Exynos 990, or ask any questions
