Exynos 990 vs Helio G80
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
70
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
58
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
68
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 21.9x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 228% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 573K vs 225K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|152345
|73002
|GPU
|185581
|37735
|Memory
|113664
|46714
|UX
|119531
|64513
|Total score
|573313
|225524
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 990 +171%
955
353
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 990 +108%
2753
1322
|Image compression
|148.8 Mpixels/s
|79.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|20.4 images/s
|11.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|50.7 words/s
|23.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|55.4 images/s
|17.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|27.5 images/s
|8.63 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|813.1 Krows/s
|416 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|53 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|2
|Shading units
|176
|32
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|February 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9830
|MT6769T
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
