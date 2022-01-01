Exynos 990 vs Helio G90
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
68
38
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
58
31
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
67
43
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 6.9x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 9 score – 589K vs 340K
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|164667
|94940
|GPU
|185737
|92912
|Memory
|113876
|57919
|UX
|125107
|94897
|Total score
|589171
|340193
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 990 +84%
931
507
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 990 +67%
2725
1629
|Image compression
|148.8 Mpixels/s
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|20.4 images/s
|14 images/s
|Speech recognition
|50.7 words/s
|30.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|55.4 images/s
|26.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|27.5 images/s
|13.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|813.1 Krows/s
|499.9 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|41%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Score
|4267
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Helio G90
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|4
|Shading units
|176
|64
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|172.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|July 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9830
|MT6785
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
