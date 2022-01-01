Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Helio G90 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Helio G90

Exynos 990
VS
Helio G90
Exynos 990
Helio G90

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 6.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 9 score – 589K vs 340K
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 990
vs
Helio G90

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 990 +73%
589171
Helio G90
340193
CPU 164667 94940
GPU 185737 92912
Memory 113876 57919
UX 125107 94897
Total score 589171 340193
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 990 +84%
931
Helio G90
507
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 990 +67%
2725
Helio G90
1629
Image compression 148.8 Mpixels/s 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 20.4 images/s 14 images/s
Speech recognition 50.7 words/s 30.9 words/s
Machine learning 55.4 images/s 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting 27.5 images/s 13.2 images/s
HTML 5 1.61 Mnodes/s 1.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite 813.1 Krows/s 499.9 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 41% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Score 4267 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Helio G90

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G76 MC4
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 11 4
Shading units 176 64
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 172.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 July 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9830 MT6785
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site MediaTek Helio G90 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90 and Exynos 990, or ask any questions
