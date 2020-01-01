Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Helio G95 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 302K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +85%
955
Helio G95
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +70%
2777
Helio G95
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +76%
532211
Helio G95
302733

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 11 4
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 September 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G95 and Exynos 990 or ask any questions
