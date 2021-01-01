Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Helio G96

Exynos 990
VS
Helio G96
Exynos 990
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 573K vs 346K
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 990
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 990 +65%
573313
Helio G96
346649
CPU 152345 92742
GPU 185581 95976
Memory 113664 57726
UX 119531 98195
Total score 573313 346649
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 990 +88%
955
Helio G96
509
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 990 +66%
2753
Helio G96
1657
Image compression 148.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 50.7 words/s -
Machine learning 55.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 27.5 images/s -
HTML 5 1.61 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 813.1 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 11 2
Shading units 176 32
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 June 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9830 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

