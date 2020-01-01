Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Helio P22 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Helio P22

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
Helio P22
Helio P22

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 29.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 5.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 531K vs 98K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +504%
942
Helio P22
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +267%
2771
Helio P22
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +440%
531131
Helio P22
98305

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 11 2
Shading units 176 64
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes CorePilot
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 May 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6762R
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

