Exynos 990 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
62
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
72
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 29.2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 5.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 531K vs 98K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +504%
942
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +267%
2771
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +440%
531131
98305
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Helio P22
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|2
|Shading units
|176
|64
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|May 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
