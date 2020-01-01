Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 425 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 425

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 990 (Mali-G77 MP11) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 49.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 724% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 5.34 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • 95% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +642%
942
Snapdragon 425
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +576%
2771
Snapdragon 425
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 425

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2730 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 7 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 308
Architecture Valhall Adreno 300
GPU frequency 850 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units 11 2
Shading units 176 24
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 5.34 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 5
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2019 February 2016
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - MSM8917
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site

