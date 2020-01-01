Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 990 (Mali-G77 MP11) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 49.8x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 724% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 9-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- 95% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +642%
942
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +576%
2771
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
531131
n/a
Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 425
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|2
|Shading units
|176
|24
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
