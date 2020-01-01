Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 439 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 439

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
Snapdragon 439
Snapdragon 439

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 24.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 588% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 5.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 531K vs 97K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~89%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +432%
942
Snapdragon 439
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +243%
2771
Snapdragon 439
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +446%
531131
Snapdragon 439
97286

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 439

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 505
Architecture Valhall Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 11 1
Shading units 176 96
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 5 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 536
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 5
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2019 June 2018
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - SDM439
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site

