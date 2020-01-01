Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 24.9x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 588% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 5.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 531K vs 97K
- Higher GPU frequency (~89%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +432%
942
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +243%
2771
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +446%
531131
97286
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 439
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|1
|Shading units
|176
|96
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM439
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
