Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 9.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 531K vs 87K
- Supports 490% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- 52% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +524%
942
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +185%
2771
971
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +504%
531131
87966
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 450
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|1
|Shading units
|176
|96
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|June 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM450
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
