We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 9.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 531K vs 87K
  • Supports 490% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • 52% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +524%
942
Snapdragon 450
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +185%
2771
Snapdragon 450
971
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +504%
531131
Snapdragon 450
87966

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 450

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 9 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 506
Architecture Valhall Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 600-650 MHz
Execution units 11 1
Shading units 176 96
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 546
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2019 June 2017
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - SDM450
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 450 and Exynos 990, or ask any questions
