Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
62
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
72
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 6.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 531K vs 149K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- 52% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +244%
942
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +146%
2771
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +256%
531131
149376
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 636
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|1
|Shading units
|176
|128
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|October 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM636
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
