We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 6.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 531K vs 149K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • 52% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +244%
942
Snapdragon 636
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +146%
2771
Snapdragon 636
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +256%
531131
Snapdragon 636
149376

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 636

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 9 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 509
Architecture Valhall Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 11 1
Shading units 176 128
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2019 October 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM636
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site

