Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 5.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 157K
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 6 months later
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +182%
955
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +111%
2777
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +237%
532211
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Cores
|11
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM660
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 990 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 990 and Apple A13 Bionic
- Samsung Exynos 990 and Exynos 9820
- Samsung Exynos 990 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 636