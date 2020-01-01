Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 660

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 5.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 157K
  • Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2 years and 6 months later
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +182%
955
Snapdragon 660
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +111%
2777
Snapdragon 660
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +237%
532211
Snapdragon 660
157824

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 1.75 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 512
Architecture Valhall Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Cores 11 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2019 May 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM660
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

