Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 531K vs 206K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 1-year later
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +121%
942
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +97%
2771
1410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +157%
531131
206768
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 675
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|2
|Shading units
|176
|96
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|328.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM675
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1