We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 531K vs 219K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +140%
942
Snapdragon 710
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +89%
2771
Snapdragon 710
1466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +142%
531131
Snapdragon 710
219308

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 710

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.3 billion
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 616
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 11 2
Shading units 176 128
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 384 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X15 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2019 May 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM710
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 710 and Exynos 990, or ask any questions
