Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 531K vs 219K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +140%
942
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +89%
2771
1466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +142%
531131
219308
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 710
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.3 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|2
|Shading units
|176
|128
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|May 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM710
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
