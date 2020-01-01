Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 750G – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 750G

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
Snapdragon 750G
Snapdragon 750G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 331K
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 11 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +54%
2777
Snapdragon 750G
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +60%
532211
Snapdragon 750G
331783

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 750G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 619
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 950 MHz
Cores 11 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 694
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2019 September 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7225
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 750G and Exynos 990 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish