Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
74
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 319K
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +62%
955
589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +54%
2777
1798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +67%
532211
319115
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|750 MHz
|Cores
|11
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
