Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 768G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
62
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
73
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
- Performs 66% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 374K
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 7 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +35%
955
709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +41%
2777
1968
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +42%
532211
374893
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|750 MHz
|Cores
|11
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|720 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Samsung Exynos 990
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Samsung Exynos 990
- Samsung Exynos 9825 vs Samsung Exynos 990
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Samsung Exynos 990
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G