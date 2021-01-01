Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 778G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
70
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
73
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|152105
|-
|GPU
|218710
|-
|Memory
|80184
|-
|UX
|73155
|-
|Total score
|517409
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 990 +20%
936
780
Multi-Core Score
2694
Snapdragon 778G +4%
2809
|Image compression
|148.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|50.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|55.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|27.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|813.1 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 778G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|11
|-
|Shading units
|176
|-
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|May 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7325
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2