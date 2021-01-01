Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 780G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
69
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
72
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
73
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|152105
|161413
|GPU
|218710
|164393
|Memory
|80184
|85627
|UX
|73155
|114231
|Total score
|535151
|527314
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 990 +8%
945
873
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 990 +25%
2775
2220
|Image compression
|148.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|50.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|55.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|27.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|813.1 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 780G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 642
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|11
|-
|Shading units
|176
|-
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2220 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|March 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
