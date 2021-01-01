Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
68
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
58
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
67
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 574K
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2730 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|152345
|228047
|GPU
|185581
|428067
|Memory
|113664
|175864
|UX
|119531
|171611
|Total score
|574237
|1003811
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
945
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +31%
1238
Multi-Core Score
2730
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +42%
3870
|Image compression
|148.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|50.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|55.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|27.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|813.1 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|41%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Score
|4273
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 730
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|11
|-
|Shading units
|176
|-
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 64MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|Snapdragon X65
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|December 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9830
|SM8450
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
