We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 574K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2730 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 990
vs
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 990
574237
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +75%
1003811
CPU 152345 228047
GPU 185581 428067
Memory 113664 175864
UX 119531 171611
Total score 574237 1003811
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 148.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 50.7 words/s -
Machine learning 55.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 27.5 images/s -
HTML 5 1.61 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 813.1 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 41% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Score 4273 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 730
Architecture Valhall Adreno 700
GPU frequency 800 MHz -
Execution units 11 -
Shading units 176 -
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 Snapdragon X65
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2019 December 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9830 SM8450
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site

