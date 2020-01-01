Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2-years later
- Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 531K vs 280K
- Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2450 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +140%
942
393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +62%
2771
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +90%
531131
280211
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 835
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|710 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|2
|Shading units
|176
|256
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 682
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|November 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8998
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
