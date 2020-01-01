Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 835 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 835

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 531K vs 280K
  • Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2450 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +140%
942
Snapdragon 835
393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +62%
2771
Snapdragon 835
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +90%
531131
Snapdragon 835
280211

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 835

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2450 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 9 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 540
Architecture Valhall Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 710 MHz
Execution units 11 2
Shading units 176 256
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 558 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 682
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X16 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 16
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2019 November 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MSM8998
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site

