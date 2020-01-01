Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 855 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 487K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2730 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +20%
955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2777
2856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +9%
532211
487968
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|627 MHz
|Cores
|11
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|1036 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|July 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
Cast your vote
109 (57.4%)
81 (42.6%)
Total votes: 190
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 990 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 990 and Apple A13 Bionic
- Samsung Exynos 990 and Exynos 9820
- Samsung Exynos 990 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Apple A13 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Samsung Exynos 9825
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Samsung Exynos 9611