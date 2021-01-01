Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 860 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 860

Exynos 990
VS
Snapdragon 860
Exynos 990
Snapdragon 860

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 535K vs 453K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2730 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 990
vs
Snapdragon 860

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 990 +18%
535151
Snapdragon 860
453946
CPU 152105 136565
GPU 218710 166857
Memory 80184 94975
UX 73155 110727
Total score 535151 453946

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 990 +26%
945
Snapdragon 860
750
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 990 +6%
2775
Snapdragon 860
2617
Image compression 148.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 50.7 words/s -
Machine learning 55.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 27.5 images/s -
HTML 5 1.61 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 813.1 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 860

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2960 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 640
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 11 -
Shading units 176 -
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2019 March 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site

