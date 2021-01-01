Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 860
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
69
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
72
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
73
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 535K vs 453K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2730 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|152105
|136565
|GPU
|218710
|166857
|Memory
|80184
|94975
|UX
|73155
|110727
|Total score
|535151
|453946
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 990 +26%
945
750
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 990 +6%
2775
2617
|Image compression
|148.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|50.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|55.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|27.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|813.1 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 860
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|11
|-
|Shading units
|176
|-
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|March 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
