Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 865 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 532K
- Announced 9 months later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2730 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +4%
955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2777
Snapdragon 865 Plus +19%
3302
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
532211
Snapdragon 865 Plus +16%
616135
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|645 MHz
|Cores
|11
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|512
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|July 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
30 (12%)
220 (88%)
Total votes: 250
