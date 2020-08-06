Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 865 Plus – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 865 Plus

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
Snapdragon 865 Plus
Snapdragon 865 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 532K
  • Announced 9 months later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2730 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990
532211
Snapdragon 865 Plus +16%
616135

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 650
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 645 MHz
Cores 11 -
Number of ALUs - 512
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X55
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2019 July 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8250-AB
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
30 (12%)
220 (88%)
Total votes: 250

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Exynos 990 or ask any questions
Alan 06 August 2020 00:54
The fact that Samsung has used the Snapdragon 865 plus for the galaxy note 20 ultra in there own market speaks volumes and as usual in Europe we get the inferior 990. I think a lot of people were hoping we were going to get the new 992 processor at least that would have made it a fair fight. I for one will try and get the Korean version if it works in the UK market.
+24 Reply
Naman Sharma 07 August 2020 18:29
Exynos sucks it heats a lot and we get slower chip for the exact same price as Snapdragon one
+19 Reply
yanzhang 01 October 2020 10:13
I guess it'll work as expected but samsung pay is not to work?
0 Reply
РусскийEnglish