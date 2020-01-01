Exynos 990 vs Exynos 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
83
98
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
94
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
84
95
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 531K
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
951
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2738
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
531791
Exynos 1080 +26%
669037
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|11
|10
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Processor
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|4096 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|November 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|-
