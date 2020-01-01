Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Exynos 1080 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Exynos 1080

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 531K
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990
2738
Exynos 1080
н/д
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990
531791
Exynos 1080 +26%
669037

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Exynos 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G78 MP10
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 11 10
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 5500 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Processor
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 4096 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 November 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site -

