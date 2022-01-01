Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Exynos 1280 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Exynos 1280

Exynos 990
VS
Exynos 1280
Exynos 990
Exynos 1280

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 9 score – 605K vs 434K
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 990
vs
Exynos 1280

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 990 +39%
605232
Exynos 1280
434723
CPU 159236 122472
GPU 234975 121866
Memory 111280 75491
UX 94560 113308
Total score 605232 434723
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 990 +27%
945
Exynos 1280
744
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 990 +46%
2747
Exynos 1280
1879
Image compression 148.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 50.7 words/s -
Machine learning 55.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 27.5 images/s -
HTML 5 1.61 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 813.1 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 990 +88%
4295
Exynos 1280
2287
Stability 43% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 13 FPS
Score 4295 2287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Exynos 1280

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G68
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 800 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 11 4
Shading units 176 48
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 March 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9830 S5E8825
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Samsung Exynos 1280 official site

