Exynos 990 vs Exynos 7870
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
13
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
20
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 52x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 6.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 531K vs 85K
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Announced 3-years and 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- 71% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 1600 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +636%
942
128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +466%
2771
490
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +519%
531131
85784
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Exynos 7870
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|700 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|1
|Shading units
|176
|16
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|23 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
