Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Exynos 7904 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Exynos 7904

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
Exynos 7904
Exynos 7904

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 7904 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 18.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 531K vs 119K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • 52% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Announced 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +241%
942
Exynos 7904
276
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +170%
2771
Exynos 7904
1025
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +346%
531131
Exynos 7904
119024

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Exynos 7904

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 11 2
Shading units 176 32
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 65 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 February 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Samsung Exynos 7904 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. Samsung Exynos 990 or Samsung Exynos 9820
3. Samsung Exynos 990 or Apple A13 Bionic
4. Samsung Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
5. Samsung Exynos 990 or Samsung Exynos 980
6. Samsung Exynos 7904 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
7. Samsung Exynos 7904 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
8. Samsung Exynos 7904 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
9. Samsung Exynos 7904 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
10. Samsung Exynos 7904 or Samsung Exynos 9610

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7904 and Exynos 990, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish