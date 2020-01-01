Exynos 990 vs Exynos 880
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
62
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
72
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 290K
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Announced 7 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +43%
955
666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +52%
2777
1825
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +83%
532211
290576
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali G76 MP5
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|11
|5
|Number of ALUs
|-
|80
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|576 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|Exynos 5123
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
