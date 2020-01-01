Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Exynos 880 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Exynos 880

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
Exynos 880
Exynos 880

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 290K
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Announced 7 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +43%
955
Exynos 880
666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +52%
2777
Exynos 880
1825
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +83%
532211
Exynos 880
290576

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Exynos 880

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali G76 MP5
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 11 5
Number of ALUs - 80
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 576 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 Exynos 5123
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 2550 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 1280 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 May 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Samsung Exynos 880 official site

