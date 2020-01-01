Exynos 990 vs Exynos 8895
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
34
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 176K
- Announced 2 years and 8 months later
- Supports 52% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2314 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +151%
955
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +74%
2777
1595
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +202%
532211
176117
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2314 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|11
|20
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|349 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|4096 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 kHz/24 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|February 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
